Nexstar Media Group’s (NXST) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $150.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised Nexstar Media Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Nexstar Media Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.00.

NXST stock opened at $58.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.74. Nexstar Media Group has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $133.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.86.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.95). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group will post 17.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John R. Muse acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.75 per share, with a total value of $99,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,518.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis Miller sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.95, for a total value of $67,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,125 shares of company stock valued at $160,670 and sold 19,978 shares valued at $1,294,073. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 1,669.2% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

