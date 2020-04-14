Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) in a research note published on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Nextgen Healthcare from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Dougherty & Co raised shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Nextgen Healthcare currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.11.

Shares of NXGN opened at $10.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Nextgen Healthcare has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $21.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.29 million, a PE ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Nextgen Healthcare had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $137.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nextgen Healthcare will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James Robert Jr. Arnold bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 328,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,647.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey H. Margolis bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.26 per share, for a total transaction of $92,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 15,575 shares of company stock worth $143,476 in the last 90 days. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXGN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Nextgen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

