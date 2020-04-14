NEXT’s (NXT) Under Review Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

NEXT (LON:NXT)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded NEXT to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on NEXT from GBX 6,800 ($89.45) to GBX 4,300 ($56.56) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NEXT in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a GBX 7,000 ($92.08) target price for the company. Societe Generale cut NEXT to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 6,301 ($82.89) to GBX 6,588 ($86.66) in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6,144.83 ($80.83).

LON NXT opened at GBX 4,681 ($61.58) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion and a PE ratio of 9.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.39. NEXT has a twelve month low of GBX 3,311 ($43.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 7,358 ($96.79). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,846.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6,293.60.

In other NEXT news, insider Michael J. Roney bought 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,892 ($51.20) per share, with a total value of £49,739.76 ($65,429.83).

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

