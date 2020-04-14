Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.45

Shares of Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.45 and traded as low as $0.31. Noble Roman’s shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 3,000 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.45.

About Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM)

Noble Roman's, Inc sells and services franchises and licenses, and operates foodservice locations for non-traditional foodservice operations and stand-alone restaurants. The company franchises, licenses, and operates under the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide pizza, pasta, salads, sub sandwiches, and other related menu items.

