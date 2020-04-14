Norges Bank Acquires New Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,497,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $32,356,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,196,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,738,000 after buying an additional 29,514 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,207,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,699,000 after buying an additional 91,055 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,155,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,575,000 after buying an additional 52,758 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,804,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,001,000 after buying an additional 8,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 899,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,446,000 after buying an additional 11,416 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XHR stock opened at $9.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $23.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.45.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $282.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.56 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 3.29%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.23%.

XHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

