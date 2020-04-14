Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 1,051,020 Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,051,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,666,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.95% of Silgan as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Silgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. GQ Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Silgan by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Silgan by 307.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Silgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN opened at $31.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.04 and a 200 day moving average of $30.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.56. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $32.80.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 25.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SLGN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

