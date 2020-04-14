Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 3,081,277 DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,081,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $34,141,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.54% of DiamondRock Hospitality as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. grace capital bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DRH. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $11.79. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.31.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

