Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 400,835 Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 400,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,239,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.22% of Integer as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

ITGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Integer from $116.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Integer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.15.

NYSE:ITGR opened at $67.77 on Tuesday. Integer Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $46.01 and a 1-year high of $99.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.61 and a 200 day moving average of $78.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $325.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.68 million. Integer had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Corp will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

