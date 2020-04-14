Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 877,938 Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 877,938 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,071,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

BCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

BCC stock opened at $27.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.56. Boise Cascade Co has a one year low of $20.08 and a one year high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.85) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boise Cascade Co will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

