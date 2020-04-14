Norges Bank Buys Shares of 1,789,051 Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,789,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $32,650,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.53% of Sally Beauty as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,704,000 after purchasing an additional 92,325 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 780,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,243,000 after purchasing an additional 478,855 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 135,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 80,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $515,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBH. ValuEngine lowered Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. DA Davidson upgraded Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.64.

NYSE SBH opened at $8.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.93. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $21.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 376.67% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $980.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward W. Rabin acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $61,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,130.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $120,870.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 28,150 shares of company stock worth $357,508. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

