Norges Bank Buys Shares of 412,382 Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 412,382 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,380,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.05% of Qualys as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Qualys by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 578,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,193,000 after buying an additional 14,409 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qualys by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 463,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,669,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Qualys by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 461,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,457,000 after buying an additional 59,209 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Qualys by 161.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 270,521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,554,000 after buying an additional 166,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Qualys by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 256,242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,363,000 after buying an additional 67,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

In other Qualys news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $89,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,634.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,208 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.26, for a total transaction of $643,386.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,103,425.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,277 shares of company stock worth $2,574,489. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $104.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.27 and a beta of 0.90. Qualys Inc has a one year low of $63.37 and a one year high of $104.95.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.68 million. Qualys had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qualys Inc will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QLYS. Wedbush increased their target price on Qualys from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $93.00) on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.20.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.