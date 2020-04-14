Norges Bank Invests $32.31 Million in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,458,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,305,000. Norges Bank owned 1.22% of Trinity Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRN. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 53,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 35,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $883,000. 96.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jean Savage purchased 4,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $73,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,700.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze purchased 83,924 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.93 per share, with a total value of $1,756,529.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,880,885 shares of company stock valued at $38,925,233 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRN. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trinity Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.86.

NYSE:TRN opened at $17.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.60. Trinity Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $24.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.01.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $850.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.60 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 6.52%. Trinity Industries’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trinity Industries Inc will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.32%.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

