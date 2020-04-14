Norges Bank Invests $32.39 Million in Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 471,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,391,000. Norges Bank owned about 2.09% of Huron Consulting Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 548,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,709,000 after acquiring an additional 43,941 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,735,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 331,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,792,000 after buying an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,014,000 after buying an additional 8,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2,794.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 268,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,447,000 after buying an additional 258,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $67,457.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,365,207.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HURN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $48.43 on Tuesday. Huron Consulting Group has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $70.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.42 and its 200 day moving average is $61.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.47.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.15. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $232.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Huron Consulting Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

