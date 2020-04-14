Norges Bank Invests $33.71 Million in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 701,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,713,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.04% of Avista as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 145.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVA stock opened at $43.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Avista Corp has a twelve month low of $32.09 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.60.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Avista had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $364.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avista Corp will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Avista from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Williams Capital raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

In other news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,008,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 192,643 shares in the company, valued at $9,713,060.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James M. Kensok sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,385 shares in the company, valued at $522,884.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $1,842,270 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

