Norges Bank Invests $34.09 Million in LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 709,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,089,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.05% of LiveRamp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the fourth quarter worth about $982,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 117,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 266.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LiveRamp in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,139,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,798,000 after acquiring an additional 12,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RAMP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. First Analysis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.17.

RAMP stock opened at $32.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.09. LiveRamp Holdings has a one year low of $23.44 and a one year high of $60.51.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.51 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 46.96% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $43,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,497.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

