Norges Bank Invests $34.24 Million in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 488,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,237,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 378,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,561,000 after purchasing an additional 15,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centenus Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Westlake Chemical news, major shareholder Ttwfgp Llc acquired 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.94 per share, with a total value of $5,270,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Albert Chao sold 51,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $3,220,372.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,306,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 780,000 shares of company stock worth $26,813,300 in the last ninety days. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Westlake Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $75.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.56.

NYSE:WLK opened at $43.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.80. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $28.99 and a 12-month high of $78.08.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

