Norges Bank Invests $34.47 Million in Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 508,342 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,471,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACIA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Acacia Communications by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,431,000 after purchasing an additional 42,623 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Acacia Communications by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 766,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,114,000 after purchasing an additional 32,919 shares during the last quarter. XR Securities LLC lifted its stake in Acacia Communications by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Acacia Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acacia Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,161,000. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Acacia Communications news, CTO Benny P. Mikkelsen sold 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $148,943.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj sold 4,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $258,980.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,764 shares of company stock worth $677,895 in the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACIA opened at $66.77 on Tuesday. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.38 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.62 and its 200-day moving average is $66.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 86.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $128.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.71 million. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 7.07%. Equities research analysts predict that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACIA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.09.

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

