Norges Bank Makes New $32.69 Million Investment in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 222,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,688,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $30,383.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $160,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LAD stock opened at $84.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Lithia Motors Inc has a 12-month low of $55.74 and a 12-month high of $165.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.14.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 20.56%. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lithia Motors Inc will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LAD shares. ValuEngine upgraded Lithia Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.56.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

