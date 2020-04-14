Norges Bank Makes New $33.12 Million Investment in UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Norges Bank bought a new position in UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 482,442 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $33,115,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.98% of UMB Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,762,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,997,000 after purchasing an additional 205,895 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,005,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,044,000 after purchasing an additional 20,219 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,562,000 after purchasing an additional 20,715 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 434,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,844,000 after purchasing an additional 33,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 419,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,815,000 after acquiring an additional 51,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

In other news, EVP James Cornelius sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $38,318.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,212.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,364 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $357,242.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,680 shares in the company, valued at $12,632,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $46.59 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.85. UMB Financial Corp has a one year low of $39.47 and a one year high of $71.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.06.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.18. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $282.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UMB Financial Corp will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.85%.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.