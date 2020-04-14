Norges Bank Makes New $33.41 Million Investment in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,021,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,414,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.41% of Pilgrim’s Pride at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPC. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,922,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,612,000 after buying an additional 369,699 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,881,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,265,000 after buying an additional 322,733 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 75.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,280,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,033,000 after buying an additional 548,589 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,023,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,497,000 after buying an additional 46,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,286,000 after buying an additional 329,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Shares of PPC opened at $19.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.46. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $33.67.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.38.

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Jayson Penn sold 3,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $88,972.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,471,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.