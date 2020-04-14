Norges Bank Makes New $33.78 Million Investment in RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 375,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,779,000. Norges Bank owned 0.84% of RLI at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of RLI by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RLI in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 527.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

RLI stock opened at $85.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. RLI Corp has a twelve month low of $66.02 and a twelve month high of $99.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.80.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. RLI had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $233.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RLI Corp will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.80%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RLI. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 target price (down previously from $98.00) on shares of RLI in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

In other news, Director Susan S. Fleming acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.22 per share, for a total transaction of $46,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,876.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

