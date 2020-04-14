Norges Bank Makes New $34.24 Million Investment in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,126,964 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,237,000. Norges Bank owned 0.83% of Tripadvisor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,467 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 391.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 3,131.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen Kaufer acquired 44,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.73 per share, for a total transaction of $965,768.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,025,302.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.65.

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.29. Tripadvisor Inc has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $56.60.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.44 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tripadvisor Inc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

