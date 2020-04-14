Norges Bank Makes New $34.42 Million Investment in Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,129,237 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,419,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.88% of Wright Medical Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 384.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,442,545 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $287,809,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493,912 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group in the fourth quarter valued at $183,516,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group in the fourth quarter valued at $130,933,000. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group in the fourth quarter valued at $123,460,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group in the fourth quarter valued at $80,292,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMGI opened at $27.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.77. Wright Medical Group NV has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $32.83.

In other Wright Medical Group news, Director John L. Miclot sold 10,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $310,610.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Barry J. Regan sold 15,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $465,354.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Wright Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.05.

Wright Medical Group Company Profile

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

