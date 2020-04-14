Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,210,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,935,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.19% of Atlantica Yield at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield during the 4th quarter valued at $7,939,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Atlantica Yield by 335.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 140,086 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlantica Yield by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 30,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 13,229 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlantica Yield by 268.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield during the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

AY has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Atlantica Yield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Atlantica Yield in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Atlantica Yield from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

Shares of AY opened at $23.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Atlantica Yield PLC has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $32.50.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $213.29 million for the quarter. Atlantica Yield had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 3.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlantica Yield PLC will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. Atlantica Yield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 268.85%.

About Atlantica Yield

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

