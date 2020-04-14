Norges Bank Makes New Investment in SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,710,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,948,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in SSR Mining by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SSR Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in SSR Mining by 561.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 14,209 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SSR Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SSR Mining by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.19 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $24.00 to $26.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. SSR Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. SSR Mining Inc has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $19.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.84.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

