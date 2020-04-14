Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 919,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,994,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 15,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 142,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Sykes Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director W. Mark Watson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $78,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,365.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYKE shares. BidaskClub cut Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Sidoti upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYKE opened at $27.49 on Tuesday. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $22.12 and a 52-week high of $38.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $425.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.74 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

