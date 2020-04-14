Norges Bank Purchases New Holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,774,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,816,000. Norges Bank owned 0.91% of Qurate Retail Inc Series A at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,334,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,246,000 after buying an additional 289,416 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the fourth quarter worth about $4,769,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,808,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,535,000 after buying an additional 144,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QRTEA. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.60.

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $17.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average of $8.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.68. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. George bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $2,720,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,439,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,268,905.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Qurate Retail Inc Series A

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

