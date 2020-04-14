Norges Bank Purchases New Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 695,000 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $32,019,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 2.11% of Perficient as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Perficient in the third quarter valued at approximately $529,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Perficient by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,295 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Perficient by 313.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 506,693 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $23,343,000 after purchasing an additional 384,141 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perficient stock opened at $30.65 on Tuesday. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. Perficient had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $145.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Perficient’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRFT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Perficient from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Alliance Global Partners cut Perficient to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barrington Research upped their price target on Perficient from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Perficient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.86.

In other Perficient news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $245,569.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,520,317.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 17,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $749,127.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 485,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,434,498. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,655 shares of company stock worth $3,734,792 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

