Norges Bank Purchases New Shares in FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 749,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,156,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.86% of FibroGen as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in FibroGen during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in FibroGen during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FibroGen during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in FibroGen during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FibroGen during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FibroGen alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet cut shares of FibroGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of FibroGen in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

Shares of FibroGen stock opened at $35.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.77. FibroGen Inc has a 1 year low of $22.65 and a 1 year high of $49.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.80 and a beta of 1.71.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.32 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 30.00% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 92.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FibroGen Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FibroGen news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $417,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,120.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total transaction of $256,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,209 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,686. Insiders own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Featured Article: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.