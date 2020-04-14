Norges Bank Purchases New Shares in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,440,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $32,099,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.44% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PMT. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.58.

Shares of PMT stock opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.32. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.79.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 46.31%. The business had revenue of $155.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.54%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.69%.

In related news, Director Frank P. Willey acquired 6,100 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $74,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan acquired 39,507 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $224,399.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 79,707 shares of company stock worth $550,928 and sold 2,956 shares worth $60,677. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

