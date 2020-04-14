Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 511,256 Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 511,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,720,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.66% of Pinnacle Financial Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNFP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after purchasing an additional 26,190 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3,903.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 532,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,194,000 after purchasing an additional 518,756 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 35.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 17,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 560,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,880,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. 80.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David B. Ingram purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.77 per share, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 88,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,769,918.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Kennedy Thompson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.55 per share, for a total transaction of $127,650.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,146,040. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PNFP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

PNFP stock opened at $41.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.54.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $253.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.00 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

