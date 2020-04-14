Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 758,733 The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 758,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,424,000. Norges Bank owned 1.42% of The Ensign Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $36.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.90.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $560.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.48 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The Ensign Group’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Ensign Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper purchased 1,650 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $52,849.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,725,251.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen purchased 15,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $480,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 170,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,467,468.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 20,186 shares of company stock valued at $683,863 and sold 3,250 shares valued at $164,439. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

