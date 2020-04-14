Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 882,739 Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 882,739 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,286,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.02% of Advanced Drainage Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WMS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 264.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 791,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,747,000 after acquiring an additional 574,437 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 757,587 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,425,000 after acquiring an additional 262,709 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 339.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 339,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,197,000 after acquiring an additional 262,528 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $5,758,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 637,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,742,000 after acquiring an additional 131,150 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Drainage Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

WMS opened at $32.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $51.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.15.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $393.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.60 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 16.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 29.51%.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 1,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $65,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 420,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,004,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ewout Leeuwenburg sold 43,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $2,061,363.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,314 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,728.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Featured Article: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.