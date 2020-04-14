Norges Bank Takes $33.05 Million Position in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,619,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,046,000. Norges Bank owned 1.03% of Alkermes at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 4.8% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 91,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $818,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alkermes news, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $347,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,822 shares in the company, valued at $3,155,094.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $689,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 809,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,157,406.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,114,250 over the last 90 days. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alkermes stock opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.88 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.75. Alkermes Plc has a 52 week low of $11.98 and a 52 week high of $34.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $412.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.45 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 16.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alkermes Plc will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALKS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alkermes from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Alkermes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

