Norges Bank Takes $34.30 Million Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,577,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,301,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 138,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,194,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,203,000 after purchasing an additional 33,084 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,289,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,338,000 after purchasing an additional 888,863 shares during the period.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 8,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $113,766.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 558,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,144,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas A. Mccourt sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total value of $254,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,888 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,366. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

IRWD opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $14.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.70 and a beta of 1.75.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $126.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.06 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 46.52% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IRWD shares. TheStreet raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

