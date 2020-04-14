Norges Bank Takes Position in Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,025,553 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $32,213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXS stock opened at $23.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.84 and its 200 day moving average is $28.33. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 12 month low of $17.24 and a 12 month high of $32.97.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $245.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.48%.

BXS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson raised shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.14.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

