Norges Bank Takes Position in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 385,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,112,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.75% of Spire as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SR. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spire by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Spire by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Spire by 180.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SR. Sidoti began coverage on Spire in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. FIX began coverage on Spire in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Spire from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Spire in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Spire in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spire presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.33.

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $76.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.26. Spire Inc has a 12-month low of $57.37 and a 12-month high of $88.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.86.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $566.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.22 million. Spire had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spire Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a $0.6225 dividend. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.76%.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

