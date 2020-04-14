Norges Bank Takes Position in SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 649,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,749,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLOW. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SPX Flow by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,051,000 after acquiring an additional 13,672 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in SPX Flow by 307.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 31,532 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPX Flow by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after acquiring an additional 157,943 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in SPX Flow by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,236,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,809,000 after acquiring an additional 6,968 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPX Flow in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,994,000. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

In other SPX Flow news, insider Jose Larios sold 1,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total value of $37,386.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at $364,037.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,183 shares of company stock valued at $856,736. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FLOW opened at $32.17 on Tuesday. SPX Flow Inc has a 1 year low of $15.74 and a 1 year high of $49.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.76.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $364.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.08 million. SPX Flow had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share. Analysts expect that SPX Flow Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLOW. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of SPX Flow from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of SPX Flow in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Vertical Research upgraded SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered SPX Flow from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPX Flow has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

SPX Flow Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

