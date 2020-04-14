Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,825 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,468,497,000 after acquiring an additional 600,041 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,323 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $790,859,000 after acquiring an additional 879,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $165.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,256.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.65. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Oppenheimer raised shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.42.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

