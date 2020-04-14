Northern Trust (NTRS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Northern Trust to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NTRS opened at $83.55 on Tuesday. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $110.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.48. The company has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTRS. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 3,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total value of $385,891.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 16,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total transaction of $1,725,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,458 shares of company stock worth $5,889,330. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

