Northland Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Northland Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

ALRM has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of AlarmCom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on shares of AlarmCom from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AlarmCom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of AlarmCom in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of AlarmCom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $42.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.21. AlarmCom has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $71.50. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.17.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. AlarmCom had a net margin of 10.66% and a negative return on equity of 194.90%. The company had revenue of $140.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AlarmCom will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total value of $1,446,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,741 shares in the company, valued at $12,098,985.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $29,436.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,649.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,733,963 over the last quarter. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALRM. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in AlarmCom in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AlarmCom by 186.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in AlarmCom during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in AlarmCom during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AlarmCom by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

AlarmCom Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

