Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,387 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.56% of Novanta worth $17,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Novanta in the 4th quarter valued at $23,741,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Novanta during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Novanta by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 481,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,610,000 after purchasing an additional 21,873 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Novanta by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 721,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,808,000 after purchasing an additional 18,430 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Novanta during the 4th quarter worth $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

NOVT opened at $78.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.26. Novanta Inc has a 1 year low of $66.44 and a 1 year high of $99.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 68.55 and a beta of 1.34.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $159.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.08 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 19.27%. Novanta’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novanta Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOVT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Novanta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 5,260 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $498,753.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 163,321 shares in the company, valued at $15,486,097.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

