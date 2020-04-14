Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS stock opened at $84.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $193.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.35. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 24.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Guggenheim cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.03.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

