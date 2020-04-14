Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. decreased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Novartis by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVS shares. Citigroup lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.03.

NYSE:NVS opened at $84.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.56. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 24.73%. On average, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

