Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Nutanix by 300.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 501,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,674,000 after purchasing an additional 376,335 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nutanix by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,682,000 after purchasing an additional 359,029 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,267,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,277,000. Finally, Apertura Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,096,000. 68.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $17.17 on Tuesday. Nutanix Inc has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.22.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.50. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 68.13% and a negative return on equity of 650.18%. The company had revenue of $346.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.04 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nutanix Inc will post -4.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 7,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $96,353.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 9,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $121,018.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,890.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,749 shares of company stock worth $639,945. Insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTNX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nutanix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

