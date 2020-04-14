Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 235,037 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 937,272 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 235,037 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.55% of Old National Bancorp worth $17,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $18.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.13.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $196.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.10 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 8.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. This is a boost from Old National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.62%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

