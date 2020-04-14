Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 40,977 Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,977 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $17,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,016,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,277,000 after acquiring an additional 263,282 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,100,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,987,000 after acquiring an additional 49,680 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $45,393,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 764,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,718,000 after acquiring an additional 132,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 753,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,448,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 15,200 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $836,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Robert Lind sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,536 shares of company stock valued at $1,679,480 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARNA. BidaskClub raised Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arena Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

ARNA stock opened at $47.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 16.90 and a current ratio of 16.90. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.95 and a 52-week high of $64.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.65.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 49.30% and a return on equity of 34.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

