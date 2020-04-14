Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 569,289 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,289 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.54% of Bancorpsouth Bank worth $17,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BXS opened at $23.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.48. Bancorpsouth Bank has a twelve month low of $17.24 and a twelve month high of $32.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.33.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $245.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Bancorpsouth Bank’s payout ratio is 29.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BXS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bancorpsouth Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

Bancorpsouth Bank Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

