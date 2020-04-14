Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 121,886 Shares of Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) by 83.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,302 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 121,886 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.89% of Installed Building Products worth $18,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBP. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBP opened at $40.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.86 and a 200 day moving average of $64.60. Installed Building Products Inc has a twelve month low of $29.02 and a twelve month high of $80.25.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 45.04%. The company had revenue of $401.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Installed Building Products Inc will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Vikas Verma bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.29 per share, with a total value of $865,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,940.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 51,547 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $3,779,426.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on IBP. Benchmark upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Installed Building Products from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $82.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $60.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Installed Building Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

