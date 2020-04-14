Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,483 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 10,425 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Wright Medical Group worth $16,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,182,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $183,516,000. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,292,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 825,179 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,152,000 after purchasing an additional 18,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,155,000.

Get Wright Medical Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WMGI opened at $27.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.57, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.81. Wright Medical Group NV has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $32.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.77.

In other Wright Medical Group news, Director John L. Miclot sold 10,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $310,610.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry J. Regan sold 15,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $465,354.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.75 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Wright Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.05.

About Wright Medical Group

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Wright Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wright Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.